Meet the Bonbon Pipe! A candy shaped glass bowl that is the best way to get high without the fructose corn syrup. The Bonbon Pipe is made from borosilicate glass and hand-finished to perfection. Whether you're looking to satisfy a sweet tooth or treat yourself to a new glass piece, here's some eye candy that will really hit the spot.

---

Made to show off when not in use, the Bonbons are available in three super sweet hues: Blue Raspberry, Pink Lemonade, and Cherry. Shop all three flavors for a collection of confections that all can enjoy. Sugarcoat your next sesh with Bonbons!

---

Details:

3" diameter x 1" high

100% Borosilicate Glass

Each item is one-of-a-kind due to the nature of the material. Natural variations in glass colors may occur.

Imported

