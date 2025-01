Finally, a birthday candle that doesn't blow! Looking for the most unique one hitters? Festive, fun and in three candy colored hues, this candle one hitter bowl is a highly functional gift that keeps on giving. Whether you're celebrating or not, just bring your buds along for the merrymaking with your new one hitter glass pipe.

---

Details:

100% borosilicate glass blunt pipe

Chillum One hitter Cigarette Style

Not for tobacco use.

Imported

Includes box packaging

Measures: 5.25"H x .5" diameter

