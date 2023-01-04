Are those Banana Crush Cones in your pocket or are you just happy to see us?



Our Crush Cones are bursting with flavor (that's ready to pop!), and guaranteed to be your next main squeeze. So whether you're at home or on-the-go - elevate your next sesh in the most tasteful way, just get your buds, crush your crutch and strike a match. Each pack includes three flavored filtered cones, accompanied by their very own tamping sticks.



To activate: release the flavor by squeezing the filter with your fingertips until you hear a POP! Then, simply light up and inhale to enjoy a juicy taste with your buds



Flower by Edie - also known as Weedie Parker, Edie Parker Flower and Edie Parker