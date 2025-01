Tired of the daily grind? Get your daily dose of Vitamin thC with our tasteful grinders. Our nickname is Weedie Parker and we're here to share and show off our smoking accessories because pot is totally hot. Bonus! These grinders double as storage cases for your flower.

---

For a Good Time: Once you're ready to roll, pair with our Flower Rolling Papers for a super sweet touch.

---

Details:

Made and printed in America

100% plastic

Smell-proof and water-proof

Measures 1/2"Dia x 3 1/2"H

read more