A sweet treat is waiting! Indulge in our latest delight with the Soft Serve Lighter Holder. With just one serving you can easily transform a standard-sized Bic lighter into a one-touch tabletop lighter with a deliciously vintage aesthetic twist.

---

Make note, with this option there is no need for additional lighter fuel! Our freshly churned silicone lighter cover is infinitely refillable and will keep you and your buds coming back for another bite (light). The airy silicone body is durable to withstand all of your party tricks, easy to clean in case of a spill, and comes in a pleasing hand-held size for easy passing. Serve up a cute option to use for candles, incense, or your favorite herbal blend.

---

Details:

body: 100% silicone, hollow, lightweight

overall dimensions: 4.25" W x 4" H x 3.5" D

fits standard-sized bic lighter

refillable

