You need to Be More Chill, and with 60 of these Delta 8 and CBD capsules, that's more achievable than ever. These calming, peace-inducing gummies will give you a slight buzz, but nothing you can't handle in a time of stress. Each of these relaxing capsules contains:



- 25mg of Delta 8

- 10mg of CBD Isolate



Our Be More Chill Capsules are your go-to sidekick for those situations when you need to lay back and relax, tackling the stresses of life around you in one quick gulp. Bottom line is, you gotta chill out sometimes. These capsules will be there for you when the time arises.

