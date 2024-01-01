You need to Be More Chill, and with 60 of these Delta 8 and CBD capsules, that's more achievable than ever. These calming, peace-inducing gummies will give you a slight buzz, but nothing you can't handle in a time of stress. Each of these relaxing capsules contains:
- 25mg of Delta 8 - 10mg of CBD Isolate
Our Be More Chill Capsules are your go-to sidekick for those situations when you need to lay back and relax, tackling the stresses of life around you in one quick gulp. Bottom line is, you gotta chill out sometimes. These capsules will be there for you when the time arises.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!