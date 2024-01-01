Ready to lift off into the stratosphere? Blast Off Gummies turn you into into a cannastronaut, leaving your mind flying hight and your body feeling like it's floating into space. And with 30 gummies, you can take to the air from anywhere, though we recommend you do so from a comfy, cozy location. Each of these super strong gummies contains:
- 140mg of Delta 8 - 10mg of Delta 10 - 300mg of Mushrooms
Willing and able to take you on a mental space journey, these sour Grape-flavored gummies are relaxing, euphoric, and extremely psychoactive. Ground control to Major Tom, you're ready for Blast Off!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!