Cannabinoids for weight loss? Yes, please! Close the Hatch Capsules are the perfect addition to any wellness regimen, and with 60 of these THCV, CBD, and CBDV capsules, your physical goals are closer than ever. Each of these energizing, appetite-suppressing capsules contains:



- 5mg of THCV

- 5mg of CBDV

- 50mg of Full Spectrum CBD



Our Close the Hatch Capsules are your new best friend when it comes to supplementing your regular dieting and exercise routine. They'll make you feel full faster and keep you satiated for longer, as well as give you more energy to hit the gym. Plus, thanks to the CBD, you'll feel less inclined to stress eat! When you need a little push to reach your goals, just Close the Hatch!

