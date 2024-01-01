Our Couch Locked Gummies provide a strong, sedating buzz that'll leave you feeling happy, super relaxed, and lazy beyond comprehension. You'll want to watch movies, play video games, and perform other activities that don't require your butt lifting from your soft surface of choice. In short, you'll become the couch. Each of these laidback gummies is equipped with:



- 20mg of Delta 8

- 20mg of Delta 9

- 1mg of THCP



These gummies are perfect for days off and nights in. And with 30 gummies per jar, you'll have a blast, but you won't be able to move much, so we definitely recommend ordering some takeout for the munchies that are sure to come!

