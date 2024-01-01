Our Couch Locked Gummies provide a strong, sedating buzz that'll leave you feeling happy, super relaxed, and lazy beyond comprehension. You'll want to watch movies, play video games, and perform other activities that don't require your butt lifting from your soft surface of choice. In short, you'll become the couch. Each of these laidback gummies is equipped with:
- 20mg of Delta 8 - 20mg of Delta 9 - 1mg of THCP
These gummies are perfect for days off and nights in. And with 30 gummies per jar, you'll have a blast, but you won't be able to move much, so we definitely recommend ordering some takeout for the munchies that are sure to come!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!