It's time to go on autopilot and enjoy yourself for a while. Cruise Control Gummies are your perfect sidekick for getting stuff done without being weighed down by boredom and fatigue. And with 30 gummies, you can blow through all your to-do lists in a calm, cool, and collected manner. Each of these calming, productive gummies is equipped with:
- 10mg of Delta 9 - 15mg of Delta 8 - 300mg of Mushrooms
Ready to give you a relaxing, stress-free, and fun take on your daily life, these Raspberry-flavored gummies give you the buzzy stimulation you need to get through it all. When the road is smooth, you can turn on Cruise Control!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!