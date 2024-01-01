It's time to go on autopilot and enjoy yourself for a while. Cruise Control Gummies are your perfect sidekick for getting stuff done without being weighed down by boredom and fatigue. And with 30 gummies, you can blow through all your to-do lists in a calm, cool, and collected manner. Each of these calming, productive gummies is equipped with:



- 10mg of Delta 9

- 15mg of Delta 8

- 300mg of Mushrooms



Ready to give you a relaxing, stress-free, and fun take on your daily life, these Raspberry-flavored gummies give you the buzzy stimulation you need to get through it all. When the road is smooth, you can turn on Cruise Control!

