Cruise Control Gummies - D9, D8, Mushrooms

by Edobles
THC —CBD —
buy here
  • Photo of Cruise Control Gummies - D9, D8, Mushrooms
  • Photo of Cruise Control Gummies - D9, D8, Mushrooms
  • Photo of Cruise Control Gummies - D9, D8, Mushrooms
  • Photo of Cruise Control Gummies - D9, D8, Mushrooms

About this product

It's time to go on autopilot and enjoy yourself for a while. Cruise Control Gummies are your perfect sidekick for getting stuff done without being weighed down by boredom and fatigue. And with 30 gummies, you can blow through all your to-do lists in a calm, cool, and collected manner. Each of these calming, productive gummies is equipped with:

- 10mg of Delta 9
- 15mg of Delta 8
- 300mg of Mushrooms

Ready to give you a relaxing, stress-free, and fun take on your daily life, these Raspberry-flavored gummies give you the buzzy stimulation you need to get through it all. When the road is smooth, you can turn on Cruise Control!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Edobles
Edobles
Shop products
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!
Notice a problem?Report this item