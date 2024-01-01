Ready for deep, restful, restorative sleep? Deep Dreams Gummies are here to give you the perfect snooze that you just can't lose! And with 30 gummies, anywhere you lay your head can become the best sleep of your life. Each of these relaxingly sedative gummies is equipped with:
- 25mg of Full Spectrum CBD - 10mg of CBN - 100mg of L-Theanine - 5mg of Melatonin
Ready to knock you into sleep, these Blackberry-flavored gummies are the perfect nightstand sidekick, giving you a sleepy, relaxing experience that lulls you into rest without an intense buzz. If you’re not getting enough sleep, you need Deep Dreams!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!