Our Delta Force Gummies are a relaxing yet energetic, mood-elevating blend of cannabinoids that gives you the full potential of cannabis's Delta family. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them anywhere and get the extra pep in your step wherever you need it most. Each of these happily buzzy gummies contains:
- 30mg of Delta 8 - 10mg of Delta 9 - 10mg of Delta 10
These gummies are perfect for those craving a medium-strength high that won't take them overboard but will boost happiness and perception. You'll feel relaxed, creative, uplifted, and stress-free, making this pouch perfect to bring with on fun endeavors, like outdoor adventures, concerts, nights out, and more.
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!