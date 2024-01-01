Delta Force Gummy Pouch - D8, D9, D10

About this product

Our Delta Force Gummies are a relaxing yet energetic, mood-elevating blend of cannabinoids that gives you the full potential of cannabis's Delta family. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them anywhere and get the extra pep in your step wherever you need it most. Each of these happily buzzy gummies contains:

- 30mg of Delta 8
- 10mg of Delta 9
- 10mg of Delta 10

These gummies are perfect for those craving a medium-strength high that won't take them overboard but will boost happiness and perception. You'll feel relaxed, creative, uplifted, and stress-free, making this pouch perfect to bring with on fun endeavors, like outdoor adventures, concerts, nights out, and more.

About this brand

Edobles
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!
