Our Delta Force Gummies are a relaxing yet energetic, mood-elevating blend of cannabinoids that gives you the full potential of cannabis's Delta family. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them anywhere and get the extra pep in your step wherever you need it most. Each of these happily buzzy gummies contains:



- 30mg of Delta 8

- 10mg of Delta 9

- 10mg of Delta 10



These gummies are perfect for those craving a medium-strength high that won't take them overboard but will boost happiness and perception. You'll feel relaxed, creative, uplifted, and stress-free, making this pouch perfect to bring with on fun endeavors, like outdoor adventures, concerts, nights out, and more.

