We all need some better sleep, but having a little fun right before bedtime might just be the best way to achieve it! Our Dope Dreams Gummies don't just knock you out and send you off to dreamland, they lull you into light, giggly relaxation right before cradling you to bed for the night. And with 30 gummies, you can have as much deep, restful sleep, preceded by a chill and light high, whenever you want! Each of these gummies is equipped with:



- 15mg of Delta 9

- 15mg of CBD

- 15mg of CBN

- 0.5mg of Melatonin



Ready to help you find the best sleep you've ever had, these gummies in Mixed Flavors are the perfect bedside treat to help you go to sleep in a relaxed good mood.

