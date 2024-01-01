Need a little extra chill in your day to day? Find Your Center Gummies are the perfect, calming treat that'll leave you feeling relieved from stress no matter what life throws your way. And with 30 gummies, you can find calm amid the chaos no matter where you are. Each of these relaxing gummies is equipped with:



- 50mg of Full Spectrum CBD

- 25mg of CBN

- 25mg of CBG



Ready to give you the relaxation and stress relief you crave, these Raspberry-flavored gummies are the perfect escape that relaxes your body while keeping your mind calm, cool, and collected.

