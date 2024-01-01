Need a little extra chill in your day to day? Find Your Center Gummies are the perfect, calming treat that'll leave you feeling relieved from stress no matter what life throws your way. And with 30 gummies, you can find calm amid the chaos no matter where you are. Each of these relaxing gummies is equipped with:
- 50mg of Full Spectrum CBD - 25mg of CBN - 25mg of CBG
Ready to give you the relaxation and stress relief you crave, these Raspberry-flavored gummies are the perfect escape that relaxes your body while keeping your mind calm, cool, and collected.
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!