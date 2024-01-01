Our Ground Your Body Gummies are a balancing, grounding blend of cannabinoids and mushrooms that leave you feeling calm from your head down to your toes. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them anywhere and ground yourself on the go. Each of these stress-relieving gummies contains:



- 50mg of Broad Spectrum CBD

- 300mg of Mushrooms



These gummies are perfect for those looking for relaxation amid the chaos without getting buzzed. You'll feel physical relaxation, mental enhancement, and a balanced, worry-free feeling rushing over your entire being. These gummies are perfect for traveling, unwinding after a long day, meditating, and anything else!

Show more