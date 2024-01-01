Our Ground Your Body Gummies are a balancing, grounding blend of cannabinoids and mushrooms that leave you feeling calm from your head down to your toes. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them anywhere and ground yourself on the go. Each of these stress-relieving gummies contains:
- 50mg of Broad Spectrum CBD - 300mg of Mushrooms
These gummies are perfect for those looking for relaxation amid the chaos without getting buzzed. You'll feel physical relaxation, mental enhancement, and a balanced, worry-free feeling rushing over your entire being. These gummies are perfect for traveling, unwinding after a long day, meditating, and anything else!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!