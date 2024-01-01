Need a little help balancing all your duties, hobbies, and chores? Juggle It All Capsules are the perfect solution to those struggling to do some juggling. And with 60 of these CBD, CBG capsules, your peace of mind is just a gulp away. Each of these relaxing, grounding capsules contains:
- 25mg of Full Spectrum CBD - 25mg of CBG
Our Juggle It All Capsules are your new sidekick when it comes to keeping a straight head amid rocky seas. They'll make you feel calm, capable, and levelheaded to tackle to any disasters on top of disasters that come your way. When you've got too much going on, you just need to Juggle It All!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!