Our Laser Focus Gummies are an inspiring, creative, focusing blend of cannabinoids that lets you lock in and get stuff done. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them anywhere and get the push you need wherever inspiration hits. Each of these productivity-boosting gummies contains:



- 10mg of Delta 8

- 10mg of HHC

- 10mg of Delta 10

- 15mg of CBD Isolate

- 5mg of CBD



These gummies are perfect for staying on-task while keeping the stress at bay, whether you're doing chores, killing it at work, pursuing creative endeavors, or just running some errands. You'll feel relaxed and ready to take on whatever life may bring your way with a leveled head, a boost of energy, and creative solutions.

