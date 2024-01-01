Our Laser Focus Gummies are an inspiring, creative, focusing blend of cannabinoids that lets you lock in and get stuff done. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them anywhere and get the push you need wherever inspiration hits. Each of these productivity-boosting gummies contains:
- 10mg of Delta 8 - 10mg of HHC - 10mg of Delta 10 - 15mg of CBD Isolate - 5mg of CBD
These gummies are perfect for staying on-task while keeping the stress at bay, whether you're doing chores, killing it at work, pursuing creative endeavors, or just running some errands. You'll feel relaxed and ready to take on whatever life may bring your way with a leveled head, a boost of energy, and creative solutions.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!