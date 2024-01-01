Our Lucid Dreams Gummies are a buzzy, sedating, relaxing blend of cannabinoids that lets you release all those stresses keeping you up at night. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them anywhere and get the sleep you deserve with a smile on your face. Each of these buzzy, sleepy gummies contains:



- 2mg of THCP

- 15mg of Full Spectrum CBD

- 10mg of CBN

- 2mg of Melatonin



These gummies are perfect for having a little fun right before bedtime, giving your mind and body the relaxation it craves. Beware, you might get the midnight munchies, but nothing a warm glass of milk and a couple cookies can't fix. You'll feel sedated, silly, and super ready to hit the hay, leaving you rested and refreshed the morning after.

