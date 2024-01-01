Lucid Dreams Gummy Pouch - THCP, CBD, CBN, Melatonin

by Edobles
About this product

Our Lucid Dreams Gummies are a buzzy, sedating, relaxing blend of cannabinoids that lets you release all those stresses keeping you up at night. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them anywhere and get the sleep you deserve with a smile on your face. Each of these buzzy, sleepy gummies contains:

- 2mg of THCP
- 15mg of Full Spectrum CBD
- 10mg of CBN
- 2mg of Melatonin

These gummies are perfect for having a little fun right before bedtime, giving your mind and body the relaxation it craves. Beware, you might get the midnight munchies, but nothing a warm glass of milk and a couple cookies can't fix. You'll feel sedated, silly, and super ready to hit the hay, leaving you rested and refreshed the morning after.

About this brand

Edobles
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!
