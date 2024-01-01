Ready to kick it like it's 1999? Old School Gummies are your throwback to simpler times, when the Super Nintendo reigned supreme and buzzes were chill and mellow. And with 30 gummies, you can travel back in time from anywhere you are! Each of these classically buzzy gummies is equipped with:
- 15mg of Delta 9 - 15mg of CBD Isolate
Eager to give you a classic edibles buzz, these gummies in Assorted flavors are the perfect way to relax and enjoy your day or night, leaving you feeling stoned, relaxed, and stress-free. It's time to kick it Old School!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!