Ready to kick it like it's 1999? Old School Gummies are your throwback to simpler times, when the Super Nintendo reigned supreme and buzzes were chill and mellow. And with 30 gummies, you can travel back in time from anywhere you are! Each of these classically buzzy gummies is equipped with:



- 15mg of Delta 9

- 15mg of CBD Isolate



Eager to give you a classic edibles buzz, these gummies in Assorted flavors are the perfect way to relax and enjoy your day or night, leaving you feeling stoned, relaxed, and stress-free. It's time to kick it Old School!

Show more