Ready to fly to the clouds up above and feel completely untethered from the stresses of life? On Cloud Nine Gummies are your one-way ticket to heaven. And with 30 gummies, anywhere you are can become a perfect paradise! Each of these uplifting gummies is equipped with:



- 30mg of Delta 8

- 10mg of Delta 9

- 10mg of HHC



Ready and able to give you a refreshing, relaxing buzz, these Mix Berry-flavored gummies are the perfect way to relax your mind and body while enjoying a mellow psychoactive kick. Everywhere feels like heaven when you’re On Cloud Nine!

