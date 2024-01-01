On Cloud Nine Gummies - D8, D9, HHC

by Edobles
THC —CBD —
About this product

Ready to fly to the clouds up above and feel completely untethered from the stresses of life? On Cloud Nine Gummies are your one-way ticket to heaven. And with 30 gummies, anywhere you are can become a perfect paradise! Each of these uplifting gummies is equipped with:

- 30mg of Delta 8
- 10mg of Delta 9
- 10mg of HHC

Ready and able to give you a refreshing, relaxing buzz, these Mix Berry-flavored gummies are the perfect way to relax your mind and body while enjoying a mellow psychoactive kick. Everywhere feels like heaven when you’re On Cloud Nine!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Edobles
Edobles
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!
