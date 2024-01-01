Ready to fly to the clouds up above and feel completely untethered from the stresses of life? On Cloud Nine Gummies are your one-way ticket to heaven. And with 30 gummies, anywhere you are can become a perfect paradise! Each of these uplifting gummies is equipped with:
- 30mg of Delta 8 - 10mg of Delta 9 - 10mg of HHC
Ready and able to give you a refreshing, relaxing buzz, these Mix Berry-flavored gummies are the perfect way to relax your mind and body while enjoying a mellow psychoactive kick. Everywhere feels like heaven when you’re On Cloud Nine!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!