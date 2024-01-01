Want to get your socks knocked off? Out of Order Gummies are the perfect treat for when you want to completely detach from the world around you. And with 30 gummies, you can fly away, again and again. Each of these super potent gummies are equipped with:
- 190mg of Delta 8 - 10mg of Delta 9 - 2mg of THCP - 300mg of an Adaptogenic Mushroom Blend
Ready to provide you with all the euphoria, relaxation, and psychoactive potency you crave, these delicious Strawberry-flavored gummies are the perfect way to send your mind flying into space while leaving your body melting under several warm, cozy blankets.
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!