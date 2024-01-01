Our Shroom It Out Gummies are a relaxing, grounding blend of cannabinoids and mushrooms that give you the full potential of mother earth's sickest creations. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them anywhere and find upliftment and relaxation from wherever you may be. Each of these mellow, stress-relieving gummies contains:



- 50mg of Delta 8

- 300mg of Mushrooms



These gummies are perfect for users craving a medium, mellow high that'll ground them more than untether them. You'll feel physically relaxed, mentally capable, and levelheaded, making this pouch essential in your pockets or bag while traveling, running errands, meditating, and more.

