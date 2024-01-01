Our Shroom It Out Gummies are a relaxing, grounding blend of cannabinoids and mushrooms that give you the full potential of mother earth's sickest creations. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them anywhere and find upliftment and relaxation from wherever you may be. Each of these mellow, stress-relieving gummies contains:
- 50mg of Delta 8 - 300mg of Mushrooms
These gummies are perfect for users craving a medium, mellow high that'll ground them more than untether them. You'll feel physically relaxed, mentally capable, and levelheaded, making this pouch essential in your pockets or bag while traveling, running errands, meditating, and more.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!