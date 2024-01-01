Smooth It Out Gummy Pouch - CBD, CBG

Our Smooth It Out Gummies are a calming, stress-relieving blend of cannabinoids and Ashwagandha. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them on-the-go and give yourself the calm you crave. Each of these soothing, balancing gummies contains:

- 50mg of Full Spectrum CBD
- 25mg of Ashwagandha
- 50mg of CBG

These gummies are perfect for those looking for buzz-free relaxation. You'll feel chilled out, calm, and relaxed in both body and mind, making these gummies perfect for meditating, working, and high-stress situations like traveling.

At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!
