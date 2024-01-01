Our Smooth It Out Gummies are a calming, stress-relieving blend of cannabinoids and Ashwagandha. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them on-the-go and give yourself the calm you crave. Each of these soothing, balancing gummies contains:
- 50mg of Full Spectrum CBD - 25mg of Ashwagandha - 50mg of CBG
These gummies are perfect for those looking for buzz-free relaxation. You'll feel chilled out, calm, and relaxed in both body and mind, making these gummies perfect for meditating, working, and high-stress situations like traveling.
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!