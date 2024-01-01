Need some creative inspiration to help you find your Eureka moment? Stroke of Genius Gummies are the perfect inspiring treat for those situations that require a little extra brainpower. And with 30 gummies, you can do anything you set your mind to! Each gummy is equipped with:
- 20mg of Delta 9 - 10mg of HHC - 10mg of Full Spectrum CBD - 10mg of THCV
Ready to provide you with a stimulating, fun, active buzz, these delicious Sour Lemon gummies are the perfect way to spark your creativity and find, well, your own personal stroke of genius!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!