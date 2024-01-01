Need some creative inspiration to help you find your Eureka moment? Stroke of Genius Gummies are the perfect inspiring treat for those situations that require a little extra brainpower. And with 30 gummies, you can do anything you set your mind to! Each gummy is equipped with:



- 20mg of Delta 9

- 10mg of HHC

- 10mg of Full Spectrum CBD

- 10mg of THCV



Ready to provide you with a stimulating, fun, active buzz, these delicious Sour Lemon gummies are the perfect way to spark your creativity and find, well, your own personal stroke of genius!

