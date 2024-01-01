Stroke of Genius Gummies - D9, HHC, CBD, THCV

by Edobles
THC —CBD —
buy here
  • Photo of Stroke of Genius Gummies - D9, HHC, CBD, THCV
  • Photo of Stroke of Genius Gummies - D9, HHC, CBD, THCV
  • Photo of Stroke of Genius Gummies - D9, HHC, CBD, THCV
  • Photo of Stroke of Genius Gummies - D9, HHC, CBD, THCV

About this product

Need some creative inspiration to help you find your Eureka moment? Stroke of Genius Gummies are the perfect inspiring treat for those situations that require a little extra brainpower. And with 30 gummies, you can do anything you set your mind to! Each gummy is equipped with:

- 20mg of Delta 9
- 10mg of HHC
- 10mg of Full Spectrum CBD
- 10mg of THCV

Ready to provide you with a stimulating, fun, active buzz, these delicious Sour Lemon gummies are the perfect way to spark your creativity and find, well, your own personal stroke of genius!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Edobles
Edobles
Shop products
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!
Notice a problem?Report this item