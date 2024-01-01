Our Sweet Dreams Gummies are a sleepy, relaxing blend of naturally-sedating ingredients that sends you into restful sleep. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them with you on any overnight trip and make any bed feel like home. Each of these calming, sleepy gummies contains:
- 2mg of Melatonin - 20mg of Chamomile - 100mg of L-Theanine
These gummies are perfect for those needing a little push into sleep without the need for any cannabinoids. You'll feel sedated, calm, stress-free, and cozy, allowing you to drift off into sleep at your own pace.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!