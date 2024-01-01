Our Sweet Dreams Gummies are a sleepy, relaxing blend of naturally-sedating ingredients that sends you into restful sleep. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them with you on any overnight trip and make any bed feel like home. Each of these calming, sleepy gummies contains:



- 2mg of Melatonin

- 20mg of Chamomile

- 100mg of L-Theanine



These gummies are perfect for those needing a little push into sleep without the need for any cannabinoids. You'll feel sedated, calm, stress-free, and cozy, allowing you to drift off into sleep at your own pace.

