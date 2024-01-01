Ready to wake up to electrifying energy? Wake Me Up Gummies are your new body guard when it comes to keeping fatigue at bay. And with 30 gummies, you can wake up, kick butt, and repeat as many times as you need to! Each of these stimulating, energizing gummies is equipped with:



- 5mg of Nano Delta 9

- 2mg of THCV

- 5mg of Black Pepper Extract



Ready and able to set a fire under your behind, these Green Apple-flavored gummies are the best, fastest-acting way to start your day off with productivity, energy, and the stimulation you need to make the most out of your daylight.

Show more