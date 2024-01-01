Our Walk the Line Gummies are a mellowing, calming, balancing infusion of pure CBD Isolate that'll leave you feeling as agile and confident as a tightrope walker. In this convenient 2-gummy pouch, you can take them anywhere and reset your inner harmony when you need it most. Each of these serene gummies contains:



- 100mg of CBD Isolate



These gummies are perfect for high-stress situations that require a cool mind and focused brainpower. You can say goodbye to the stresses of weighing pros and cons, and say hello to the power of approaching any situation that arises head on and with a chill stance.

