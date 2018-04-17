Ready for unbridled euphoria and vibrance? Zest for Life Gummies are your best friend when it comes to mental clarity, a vibrant buzz, and creative focus. And with 30 gummies, happiness can strike anywhere you go! Each of these uplifting gummies is equipped with:



- 50mg of Delta 8

- Live Resin Concentrate



Here to give you a vibrant, social, and euphoric high, these Lemon-flavored gummies are the perfect way to turn up your battery and do more, laugh more, and live more. Feeling a little down? Find a little Zest for Life!

Show more