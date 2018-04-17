Zest for Life Gummies - D8, Live Resin

by Edobles
SativaTHC 19%CBD —

About this product

Ready for unbridled euphoria and vibrance? Zest for Life Gummies are your best friend when it comes to mental clarity, a vibrant buzz, and creative focus. And with 30 gummies, happiness can strike anywhere you go! Each of these uplifting gummies is equipped with:

- 50mg of Delta 8
- Live Resin Concentrate

Here to give you a vibrant, social, and euphoric high, these Lemon-flavored gummies are the perfect way to turn up your battery and do more, laugh more, and live more. Feeling a little down? Find a little Zest for Life!

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

Edobles
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!
