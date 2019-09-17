Edorai "O, So Nice!" Soothing Cream has been 3rd party verified. We have also been featured in a National Magazine titled The Complete Guide to CBD.



Finally! A glamorous pain-relieving CBD cream that helps you feel and smell beautifully youthful.

Relief is on the way with "O, So Nice!" with CBD oil for chronic pain!



“I have arthritic hands from years as a typist. I couldn’t open jars. I couldn’t grab things...I rubbed ‘O, So Nice’ on my hands, and put it on at night. It was amazing..."O, So Nice" absolutely improved my life.” — Joanne



Are you tired of pain relief creams that don’t work, don’t absorb, and give you that medicinal “old lady smell?” It’s time for "O, So Nice!"



Searching for a full-spectrum CBD pain cream without going into a shop and having people think you’re a drug dealer? It’s time for "O, So Nice!"



• Glides on like silk, so it feels like a beauty product, not a medical treatment.

• Smells heavenly, so you feel confident wearing your pain relief cream in public.

• Absorbs quickly, so you can enjoy the comfort, flexibility and stamina you had when you were younger.

• Contains full-spectrum CBD and healthful terpenes, so you get the fast, effective pain relief you deserve.

• Non-greasy and non-staining, so it won’t ruin your favorite outfits.

• No THC, so you don’t have to worry about driving, operating machinery, or pharmaceutical interactions.

• Safe and certified, and produced in the USA for your peace of mind.



Regain that feeling of independence that comes from a life without pain!



You don’t have to be “of a certain age” to feel the aches and pains of a life well- lived. "O, So Nice!" Soothing Cream is great for athletes (and former athletes), busy moms, and anyone who wants a CBD oil experience. There’s no sticky, greasy, medicinal feeling like you get from old-fashioned pain relief liniments, rubs, ointments and creams. Just relief and a fresh, clean scent.



Imagine your knees feeling five, ten...even fifteen years younger.

If you suffer from any of these debilitating and painful conditions, you deserve to smell and feel “O, So Nice!”



Hand pain

Back Pain

Neuropathy

Headaches

Sore Muscles

Leg Pain

Sore Knees

Achy Joints

Sciatica

Foot Pain

Fibromyalgia

Arthritis

and more!



Think of the hobbies you’ll enjoy again when your hands don’t ache.



"O, So Nice!” pain relief cream glides on and absorbs into your skin with a light passionfruit aroma. But don’t let this silky smooth, cosmetic-quality formulation fool you. The full-spectrum CBD oil (cannabidiol) in “O, So Nice!” contains all the cannabinoids and healthy terpenes naturally found in hemp, the non-intoxicating cousin of the medicinal marijuana plant.



Because CBD oil for chronic pain is not psychoactive, you can look forward to fast, effective relief of aching hands, feet, knees, shoulders, back, neck, and muscle pain without feeling drowsy, spaced-out or “high.”



Wherever you have sore, tight, aching or painful spots, this powerfully soothing, delightfully scented cream can help you feel “O, So Nice!”



How does CBD interact with the Human Body?

Exciting clinical research has revealed that our body’s own endocannabinoid system—the part of your endocrine system that controls your pain and inflammation responses—may take advantage of the naturally-occurring cannabinoids found in hemp oil.



Many researchers and chronic pain sufferers believe that plant-based cannabinoids are safe and effective for chronic pain management.1



Why is full-spectrum CBD oil important?

Terpenes are very powerful synergistic compounds that appear to influence the effect of the unique cannabinoids. Together, CBD and the other naturally-occurring terpenes found in hemp oil are thought to play a role in reducing inflammation and pain. The way all the compounds may work together to provide all their benefits is referred to as the “entourage effect.”



Harvested and manufactured under strict quality controls

“O, So Nice!” CBD oil is harvested exclusively in the United States, and blended into our pain relief cream in an FDA-registered laboratory with stringent quality control guidelines. Our Certificate of Analysis is available on request.



For your peace of mind, our CBD oil is sourced exclusively from a manufacturer that has earned the Hemp Authority Certified Seal.



Imagine how pleasurable travel could be again, when you can stand on your feet for hours without pain or fatigue.



The Federal Trade Commission requires us to tell you that the testimonials and endorsements are based on the individual results obtained by the endorser. Your results are not guaranteed and may vary. Your results may be better. This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



1 Fine PG, Rosenfeld MJ. The endocannabinoid system, cannabinoids, and pain. Rambam Maimonides Med J. 2013;4(4):e0022. Published 2013 Oct 29. doi:10.5041/RMMJ.10129