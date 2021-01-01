About this product

Looking to formulate a custom topical blend?



Explore the options of creating unique formulations. Have the ability to mix and match essential oil blends, tweak emollient ratios or design a product that allows for greater addition of natural oils. Eleblend utilizes essential oils to change the scent profile. Let us know what you are looking for, we are here to help!



Wholesale, white label and custom orders are available. All gels are cannabis/hemp ready and can be mixed with a variety of extracts including oils, isolates or distillates. When applied topically, the gels act as the perfect vehicle for additives like CBD. Eleblend gels are carefully formulated with the perfect blend of ingredients and essential oils to create a non-greasy, fast absorbing carrier gel with a silky-feel.