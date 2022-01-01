About this product
Eleblend’s hemp-infused THYMELESS gel contains 309mgs of CBD. This blend is a light and cooling formulation intended to leave your skin feeling soothed and refreshed. Apply a generous amount to targeted areas and gently massage into the skin.
Per Container: 3 oz (65g) contains 309mgs of CBD
Per Application: 1g contains 4.76mgs of CBD
Carefully formulated with key ingredients and essential oils, Eleblend hemp gel products are infused with cannabinoid-rich hemp extract. For lab reports, visit our lab results page and search by lot number.
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This product derived from hemp has not been tested, analyzed, or approved by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources or the FDA.
Per Container: 3 oz (65g) contains 309mgs of CBD
Per Application: 1g contains 4.76mgs of CBD
Carefully formulated with key ingredients and essential oils, Eleblend hemp gel products are infused with cannabinoid-rich hemp extract. For lab reports, visit our lab results page and search by lot number.
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This product derived from hemp has not been tested, analyzed, or approved by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources or the FDA.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Eleblend
Hemp CBD Gel Products
Carefully formulated with key ingredients and essential oils, Eleblend hemp gel products are infused with CBD-rich hemp extract. These products have been dermatologist tested, clinically tested and allergy tested.
Wholesale
Are you a dispensary or product manufacturer looking to add topicals to your product line? Eleblend offers our hemp-infused topicals brand as a wholesale option. If you are looking to customize your own topicals, Eleblend offers bulk sized products that are 90% formulated, all you have to do is add oil, isolate or distillate.
Carefully formulated with key ingredients and essential oils, Eleblend hemp gel products are infused with CBD-rich hemp extract. These products have been dermatologist tested, clinically tested and allergy tested.
Wholesale
Are you a dispensary or product manufacturer looking to add topicals to your product line? Eleblend offers our hemp-infused topicals brand as a wholesale option. If you are looking to customize your own topicals, Eleblend offers bulk sized products that are 90% formulated, all you have to do is add oil, isolate or distillate.