Eleblend’s hemp-infused THYMELESS gel contains 309mgs of CBD. This blend is a light and cooling formulation intended to leave your skin feeling soothed and refreshed. Apply a generous amount to targeted areas and gently massage into the skin.



Per Container: 3 oz (65g) contains 309mgs of CBD

Per Application: 1g contains 4.76mgs of CBD



Carefully formulated with key ingredients and essential oils, Eleblend hemp gel products are infused with cannabinoid-rich hemp extract. For lab reports, visit our lab results page and search by lot number.



This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This product derived from hemp has not been tested, analyzed, or approved by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources or the FDA.