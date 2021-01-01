Elemental
1:1 CBD to THCA Chewable Tablet
About this product
CBD and THCA target pain and inflammation in different ways. Together, they offer a broad spectrum of relief with zero psychoactive side effects.
These chewable tablets are flavored with real, organic orange oil for a bright pop of citrus. With a long-shelf life, you can keep them at your desk, in your bag, or even in your pocket. Discreet, elegant packaging makes them ready for every occasion.
