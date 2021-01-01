Loading…
Elemental

2mg THC Microdose Chewable Tablet

About this product

At just 2mg THC each, you these microdose tablets give you complete control over your experience.

These chewable tablets are flavored with real, organic peppermint oil for a refreshing burst of mint. With a long-shelf life, you can keep them at your desk, in your bag, or even in your pocket. Discreet, elegant packaging makes them ready for every occasion.
