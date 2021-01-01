Elemental
4:1 CBD to THC Chewable Tablet
About this product
Microdoses let you control your experience. With a balanced blend of 2 mg of THC and 8 mg of CBD each, these tablets are ready for any occasion.
These chewable tablets are flavored with real, organic peppermint oil for a refreshing burst of mint. With a long-shelf life, you can keep them at your desk, in your bag, or even in your pocket. Discreet, elegant packaging makes them ready for every occasion.
These chewable tablets are flavored with real, organic peppermint oil for a refreshing burst of mint. With a long-shelf life, you can keep them at your desk, in your bag, or even in your pocket. Discreet, elegant packaging makes them ready for every occasion.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!