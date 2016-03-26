Loading…
Logo for the brand Elephant Extracts

Elephant Extracts

Flo Ice Water Hash 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Flo effects

Reported by real people like you
464 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
