Genetics: (Banana Butter Cup x Wedding Cake) x White Truffle



Type: Indica Hybrid



Seed Type: Feminized



Flowering: 9 Weeks



Yield: High



Banana Butter Cup x Wedding Cake is a cross that combines the banana and kush flavors from the Banana Butter Cup with the exotic vanilla and cookie dough terpenes from Wedding Cake. Connoisseurs love its dense, frosty, terpy buds, and growers love its vigor and ease of trimming.



White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.

