Genetics: (Banana Butter Cup x Wedding Cake) x White Truffle
Type: Indica Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 9 Weeks
Yield: High
Banana Butter Cup x Wedding Cake is a cross that combines the banana and kush flavors from the Banana Butter Cup with the exotic vanilla and cookie dough terpenes from Wedding Cake. Connoisseurs love its dense, frosty, terpy buds, and growers love its vigor and ease of trimming.
White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.