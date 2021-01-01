About this product

Genetics: Grape Sherbet X Orange Sherbet

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Regular seeds

Yield: Good

Potency: Very High

Flowering: 9 weeks



2 Scoops was created by “T-Bud” at T-Fly Genetics. T-Bud has been growing and breeding in Central California for almost forty years. He says that out of the hundreds of strains he has created with the most elite cuts that have come out of California, 2 Scoops is his crown jewel. T-Fly Genetics has given Elev8 Seeds permission to release this beauty in seed form.

The buds are dripping in frost but what makes this cross stand out so much from everything else its unique terpene profile. The taste and smell is reminiscent of old-school orange push pops with some funk mixed in and it is LOUD.