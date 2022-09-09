3 Point Kush - Genetics: Triangle Kush x Gary Payton

Type: Indica Dominant

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known to sell for Its frosty and potent with loud terpenes that smacks one in the face with terpenes that many say is mouth-watering yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.



Triangle Kush has been used in a lot of elite crosses for a reason. It’s one of the few strains left that represents well the original OG Kush terpenes that are so hard to find now. The terpenes of both parents come together in an exotic terpene explosion that will make your mouth water!

