Apple a la Mode
Apple a la Mode - Genetics: Apple Fritter x 2 Scoops
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks
Potency: Very high
Yield: High
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
2 Scoops is one of the crown jewels of T-Fly Genetics, who has been breeding top-notch strains in central California for over 30 years. It drips in frost giving it a stunning bag appeal with hints at its high potency. The terpene profile is reminiscent of old-school orange push-pops. Expect phenos to range between the two parents with most having tons of frost, vigor and loud terpenes.
