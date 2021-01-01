About this product

Apple a la Mode - Genetics: Apple Fritter x 2 Scoops

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Potency: Very high

Yield: High

SKU: APLM-F



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



2 Scoops is one of the crown jewels of T-Fly Genetics, who has been breeding top-notch strains in central California for over 30 years. It drips in frost giving it a stunning bag appeal with hints at its high potency. The terpene profile is reminiscent of old-school orange push-pops. Expect phenos to range between the two parents with most having tons of frost, vigor and loud terpenes.

