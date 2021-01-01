Apple Candie - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Runtz

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Potency: Very high

Yield: Very high

SKU: APCD-F



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC. Expect phenos to range between the two parents with most having tons of frost, vigor and loud terpenes.

