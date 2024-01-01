Genetics: Apple Fritter x Apple Fritter (Original Lineage: Sour Apple x Animal Cookies)



Type: Indica Hybrid



Seed Type: Feminized



Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks



Yield: Very high



We chose to breed with Apple Fritter because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. It has gained notoriety for a good reason and we decided to do a limited release of Apple Fritter S1s. It’s is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence

Show more