About this product

Apple Pucker - Apple Fritter x Lemon Tree

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Potency: Very high

Yield: High



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



Lemon Tree is a hard to find, elite cut from southern California that has by far the loudest lemon terpenes we have ever encountered. Many “lemon” strains get their names because they have a hint of lemon. Lemon Tree doesn’t hint anything – it screams lemon just from being in the same room. This cross was a no brainer. If you like candy lemon strains, this is a must try.

