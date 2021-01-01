Apples ’n Oranges - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Tangerine Cookies

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Potency: Very high

Yield: Very high

SKU: APOR-F



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



We crossed our Runtz cut with our prized Tangerine Cookies. Tangerine Cookies is absolutely caked in frost and tested at 29% THC and 5.1% in terpenes, some of the highest terpene content we have encountered. The smell of Tangerine Cookies is LOUD orange cream soda. Expect great yields of frosty, terpy buds that will make your mouth water.