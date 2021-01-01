About this product
Apples ’n Oranges - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Tangerine Cookies
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks
Potency: Very high
Yield: Very high
SKU: APOR-F
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
We crossed our Runtz cut with our prized Tangerine Cookies. Tangerine Cookies is absolutely caked in frost and tested at 29% THC and 5.1% in terpenes, some of the highest terpene content we have encountered. The smell of Tangerine Cookies is LOUD orange cream soda. Expect great yields of frosty, terpy buds that will make your mouth water.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.