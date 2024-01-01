Aqua Verde Genetics: Strawberry Cough x Chili Verde Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering time: 8-9 weeks Yield: Very good
Strawberry Cough is a classic strain that is hard to find. When Strawberry Cough was at its peak in popularity, there were several cuts that were going around. There was the cut that most people had and the cut that everybody wanted but had a hard time finding a grower that would give it out. After years of searching, we were able to obtain the prized cut clone only cut of Strawberry Cough. The terpenes are pure, unmistakable LOUD strawberries. Its acts like a sativa, but grows like an indica.
Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and fiery touch, is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili that packs a black pepper punch at the end.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.