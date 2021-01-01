Baked Apple Cherries - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Cherry Pie

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering time: 8-9 weeks

Potency: Very high

Yield: Very high



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



There have been many cuts of Cherry Pie that have floated around over the years but there is only one original. The original, short-structured Cherry Pie is closely guarded and difficult to obtain. The legendary Cherry Pie was named after its smell and taste which is reminiscent of cherry pie with a hint of spice. Expect the average phenotype to produce highly potent big yields, average height and loud terpenes.

