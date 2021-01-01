About this product
Baked Apple Cherries - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Cherry Pie
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering time: 8-9 weeks
Potency: Very high
Yield: Very high
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
There have been many cuts of Cherry Pie that have floated around over the years but there is only one original. The original, short-structured Cherry Pie is closely guarded and difficult to obtain. The legendary Cherry Pie was named after its smell and taste which is reminiscent of cherry pie with a hint of spice. Expect the average phenotype to produce highly potent big yields, average height and loud terpenes.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.