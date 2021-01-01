About this product
Bakers Fruit - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Purple Cherry Cookies
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very high
Potency: Very high
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
We crossed our Apple Fritter cut with our reddish-purple, vigorous Purple Cherry Cookies. Purple Cherry Cookies has tons of frost and its purpling tendency gives this cross some stunning bag appeal.
Both parents are vigorous and stretchy so plan on some stretch.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.