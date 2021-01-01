Bakers Fruit - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Purple Cherry Cookies

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very high

Potency: Very high

SKU: BKFR-F



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



We crossed our Apple Fritter cut with our reddish-purple, vigorous Purple Cherry Cookies. Purple Cherry Cookies has tons of frost and its purpling tendency gives this cross some stunning bag appeal.



Both parents are vigorous and stretchy so plan on some stretch.

