Ball 'n Chain
About this product
Ball ’n Chain - Genetics Magic Melon x Wedding Cake
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High
SKU: BACH-F
The Magic Melon cut we used was the result of a 10k pheno hunt by Humboldt Seed Company. We chose to work with it because of its sweet, fruity flavors of ripe melon with tropical mango and berries, its high yield and short stature and its euphoric high. It’s a unique strain that pretty much checks all the boxes.
We crossed Magic Melon with the legendary Wedding Cake. Wedding Cake is renowned for its extreme frost and terpenes.
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High
SKU: BACH-F
The Magic Melon cut we used was the result of a 10k pheno hunt by Humboldt Seed Company. We chose to work with it because of its sweet, fruity flavors of ripe melon with tropical mango and berries, its high yield and short stature and its euphoric high. It’s a unique strain that pretty much checks all the boxes.
We crossed Magic Melon with the legendary Wedding Cake. Wedding Cake is renowned for its extreme frost and terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!