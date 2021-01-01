About this product

Ball ’n Chain - Genetics Magic Melon x Wedding Cake

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: High

SKU: BACH-F



The Magic Melon cut we used was the result of a 10k pheno hunt by Humboldt Seed Company. We chose to work with it because of its sweet, fruity flavors of ripe melon with tropical mango and berries, its high yield and short stature and its euphoric high. It’s a unique strain that pretty much checks all the boxes.



We crossed Magic Melon with the legendary Wedding Cake. Wedding Cake is renowned for its extreme frost and terpenes.