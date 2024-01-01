Genetics: (Banana Buttercup x Wedding Cake) x Chili Verde
Type: Indica Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 Weeks
Yield: High
Banana Butter Cup x Wedding Cake is a cross that combines the banana and kush flavors from the Banana Butter cup with the exotic vanilla and cookie dough terpenes from Wedding Cake. Connoisseurs love its dense, frosty, terpy buds and growers love its vigor and ease of trimming.
Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and fiery touch, is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili that packs a black pepper punch at the end.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.