Genetics: (Banana Buttercup x Wedding Cake) x Chili Verde



Type: Indica Hybrid



Seed Type: Feminized



Flowering: 8-9 Weeks



Yield: High



Banana Butter Cup x Wedding Cake is a cross that combines the banana and kush flavors from the Banana Butter cup with the exotic vanilla and cookie dough terpenes from Wedding Cake. Connoisseurs love its dense, frosty, terpy buds and growers love its vigor and ease of trimming.



Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and fiery touch, is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili that packs a black pepper punch at the end.

