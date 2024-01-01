Genetics: Zoap x Apples and Bananas

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Stretch: Meduim

Yield: High

Characteristics: Sweet/Fruity



Bananza’s trichomes emit a robust fruity fragrance. The plant typically exhibits a candelabra-like structure with moderate stretch and tight node spacing.



Zoap is a refreshingly unique hybrid strain with well-deserved hype (Leafly’s 2022 and 2023 Top Strains of Summer). It perfectly combines Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava, with one of the most unique terpene profiles around. Expect sweet fruit, sharp herbal notes, soap and funky guava notes. The deep olive nugs are complimented with dark purple undertones, and dripping with purple tinted crystal trichomes. Depending on the particular cut, a subtle gas aftertaste may also be present, adding an interesting twist to the overall experience.



Apples and Bananas is a wildly popular strain that was created from a combination of Blue Power, Grand Daddy Purple, Platinum Cookies and Gelatti. The terpene profile is filled with delicious sugary bananas and sour apples, with a touch of black pepper.

