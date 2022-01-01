Beaver Cookies - Genetics: GMO Cookies x Gary Payton

Type: Sativa Dominant

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 9-10 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: Very high



The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known to sell for Its frosty and potent with loud terpenes that smacks one in the face with terpenes that many say is mouth-watering yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.



GMO Cookies is renowned for its knock-out potency and eye-watering garlic funk terpenes. Together, Beaver Cookies creates a great gassy funk.

